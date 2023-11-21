LUBBOCK, Texas— Eddie Hedges gives credit to life circumstances as inspiration for his newest book, Becoming A Servant After God’s Own Heart. The messages in this book are for couples, families, individuals and can even be taught as a Bible study. Just in time for the gift giving season, you can purchase this book at amazon.com or barnesandnoble.com. Find out more on Facebook, Becoming A Servant After God’s Own Heart.