LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s a Fall Tour with Edge Homes in Magnolia Estates on November 18 and 19. This weekend event includes touring the beautiful homes, live music with Junior Vasquez, food and a coat drive benefiting Communities in Schools. Bring a new coat to be distributed to those children in need. Find out more at edgehomesonline.com or cissouthplains.org.
Edge Homes is having their Fall Tour on November 18 and 19 with a coat drive benefiting Communities in Schools
by: Brandi Driggers
Posted:
Updated: