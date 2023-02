LUBBOCK, Texas—El Molino Tortillas has been making fresh homemade goodness for three generations. They offer several salsas depending on your level of hotness, queso, chips and more. Stop by their retail location at 5404 4th Street this Friday and Saturday to enjoy free margaritas and appetizers while you shop for your Super Bowl foods. You can also grab their goods at the Wolfforth Farmers Market. Find them on Facebook: El Molino Tortillas.