LUBBOCK, Texas - It’s time to party! National Margarita Day is Monday, February 22 and Chuy’s is ready to celebrate with the freshest margaritas in town and drink specials all day. For just $2 extra make any regular House or Frozen ‘Rita a Grande and keep the commemorative cup. The Tex-Mex restaurant will also offer $1 Floaters to top off your margarita with an extra pour of tequila. It’s the ultimate Margarita Monday!

For a limited time Chuy’s is also serving Frozen Pineapple Jalapeño ‘Ritas made with Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeño tequila, lime and pineapple juices. It’s the right blend of spicy and sweet and pairs perfectly with your favorite Tex-Mex dish.