LUBBOCK, Texas— Team Luke Hope For Minds (TLHFM) is currently serving more than 500 families in 48 states. There is even a wait list for families that are in need of assistance. The Eli Young Band is having a benefit concert on Tuesday, May 16 to help raise awareness and funding to allow TLHFM to continue providing financial support for the families in need. There are still general admission tickets available for $33. To get your tickets and find out more, go to Teamlukehopeforminds.org or their Facebook page at Team Luke Hope For Minds.