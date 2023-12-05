LUBBOCK, Texas— Family Guidance and Outreach is hosting a Embers and Evergreen dinner party on December 13. This event is to raise money to fund the free parenting classes, school-based programs, and community outreaches that Family Guidance and Outreach provides. The evening will include live music, prime rib, open bar and more, all for a great cause. Family Guidance and Outreach teach classes that are evidence based, clinically backed and free to the public. Tickets are on sale now at lubbockfamily.org. Get a 50% discount with the code: lubbockfamily for this week only!