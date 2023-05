LUBBOCK, Texas—Hosted by Lubbock’s Dr. Rosalind Willis, the Boss Ladies Tea is Saturday, May 6. Tickets can be purchased at https://form.jotform.com/203387718669168. This celebration of women will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Science Spectrum. A day filled with fellowship, food, fun, vendors, and more.