LUBBOCK, Texas— Empower Camps of Texas is a local non-profit that is focused on bringing joy to individuals that haven’t had opportunities to attend camps. They are hosting their first Clays for Camp Clay Shoot at the Lubbock Shooting Range/Hub City Clays on July 29. This event will enable adults with disabilities to attend camps throughout the year. Get more information at empowercamps.org, 806-939-5514, caleb@empowercamps.org.