LUBBOCK, Texas - On Monday, October 12th banks and federal government offices as well as many Lubbock offices will be closed in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.

But it’s more than just Columbus Day, it’s also referred to as Día de la Raza. This day celebrates the influence of Hispanic heritage, the birth of the Hispanic people of the New World and the evolution of ethnic and cultural presence during the first real contact and interaction between Europe and the New World.