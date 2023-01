LUBBOCK, Texas—Wallace Theater wants to make their high-quality Broadway style productions more financially accessible for all patrons. You will will be given the opportunity to select your pirce when reserving your seats starting at $5.00. Enjoy the musical, Rent, at LHUCA opening February 10. For tickets and more information, WallaceTheater.com/Events, FaceBook: @theWallaceTheater, Instagram: @WallaceTheater.