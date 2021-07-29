Enjoy local wine and products with an amazing view at Farmhouse Vineyards

BROWNFIELD, Texas – Farmhouse Vineyards is pleased to boutique runs of our homegrown wine when the vintage allows. FHV proudly sells 95% of our fruit to the Top 20 Wineries in TX, keeping only the 5% for ourselves. They specialize in warm weather grape varieties that are well suited for the arid climate of the Texas High Plains AVA. Their flagship white grape vartiey is: Malvasia Bianca. She is a rare and beautiful delight. Their flagship red grape variety is: Counouise. Farmhouse Vineyards was the first to plant this variety in the state of Texas, and remains the largest commercial producer. 

