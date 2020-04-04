Enjoy your Easter celebrations with fun crafts for your kids

LUBBOCK, Texas–Let the Easter celebrations begin with fun crafts you can do with the kids. Here’s a few ideas you can do that will encourage your children to get creative. Take a look at the video to get the instructions on making these crafts.
by: Raché AhdeyPosted: / Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas–Let the Easter celebrations begin with fun crafts you can do with the kids. Here’s a few ideas you can do that will encourage your children to get creative. Take a look at the video to get the instructions on making these crafts.