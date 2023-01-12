KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Brandi Driggers
Posted: Jan 12, 2023 / 05:38 PM CST
Updated: Jan 12, 2023 / 05:38 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s Thursday, so Trends and Friends will share a few events happening around the south plains. This weekend you can catch a live performance, make plans to volunteer on MLK Day and so much more.
Joomra Pillow Slippers claim to be lightweight and breathable, with cushioning that mimics the feeling of walking on a cloud. We tested them.
If you pay attention and know where to shop, you can start the year off saving during MLK Day weekend.
This year’s CES was filled to the brim with useful safety devices that are worth adding to your home.