Event Offers West Texas Kids the Back-to-School Food & Care They Need

LUBBOCK, Texas – West Texas children and parents who need healthy food and some basic medical services can get them on Saturday, thanks to a partnership between the Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic, South Plains Food Bank, and Amerigroup Texas.

The Food Is Medicine food pantry will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. at the Children’s Health Clinic, located at 1307 MLK Jr. Blvd in Lubbock.

“I’m so thankful for the food pantry at the Children’s Clinic,” said Mica Gonzalez, whose children and grandchildren have been patients at the clinic. “It has helped my family in our time of need and made it convenient to get food when transportation is a challenge.”

In addition to offering children and parents the healthy food they’ll need to get off to a good start to the school year, the event will include clinic tours, free back-to-school supplies and backpacks, and diapers and wipes (while supplies last). Onsite physical exams and immunizations also will be available.

“This event is a critical reminder not just of the range of needs that families need to stay healthy, but also of the resources available in West Texas to meet those needs,” said Nedra L. Hotchkins, Executive Director of the Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic. “We’re glad to host these kinds of events to meet kids’ needs today — and to create and strengthen relationships that will help children and families stay healthy into the future.”

Amerigroup is a major supporter of both the food bank and the clinic, which provides a range of health services in underserved areas to children who might otherwise go untreated. The company is especially focused on providing healthy food to children and other Texans — expanding access both to needed care andto resources that help people live healthier lives, said Greg Thompson, CEO of Amerigroup Texas (Thompson is based in Lubbock).

“We call this program ‘Food Is Medicine’ to remind us how important healthy food is to a healthy life,” Thompson said. “Saturday’s event is just one way we’re reaching out to West Texas families, whether or not they’re Amerigroup members, to help them get their school year off to a healthier start and stay healthy year-round.”

The South Plains Food Bank serves nearly 60,000 people every year in 20 West Texas counties. Strong partnerships and mobile food pantries are key to meeting that monumental task, said Dina Jeffries, the food bank’s CEO.

“We simply could not do our job without partners like Amerigroup and the Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic,” Jeffries said. “Hopefully, families that come to the mobile food pantry this weekend will keep coming back to the clinic in the future. That’s great for kids, families and all of West Texas.”