Every Brilliant Thing Extended Run & Complimentary Show for First Responders

LUBBOCK, Texas – Every Brilliant Thing Extended Run on March 26th and 27th and a Complimentary Show for First Responders March 25th!

“Every Brilliant Thing” shines a hilarious and compassionate light on the dark corners of the human condition. A play about depression, resilience, and the lengths we will go to for those we love.

The play serves as thesis production for cast member Christian Ruiz (MFA Performance & Pedagogy candidate, Texas Tech University) and involves a talented group of TTU theatre students.

— Friday, March 26th and Saturday, March 27th 7:00pm

Special Show Free to First Responders Thursday, March 25th 7:00pm provided by V-Tech Environmental Services Tickets available at www.WallaceTheater.com/Events

General Admission $10, Student Tickets $15

The story follows our narrator, portrayed by the immensely talented Christian Ruiz, throughout his life as he continues to build the list and learns about the impacts of mental health on himself and those he loves.