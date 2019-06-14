Evie Mae’s is the place to take Dad for Father’s day

LUBBOCK, Texas–If you’re looking to take dad out for the best barbeque in town, make sure you take him to Evie Mae’s BBQ on Saturday, June 15th.
Check out this video to see just what Evie Mae’s offers.
For more information visit: Evie Mae’s BBQ.
by: Rache AhdeyPosted: / Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas–If you’re looking to take dad out for the best barbeque in town, make sure you take him to Evie Mae’s BBQ on Saturday, June 15th.
Check out this video to see just what Evie Mae’s offers.
For more information visit: Evie Mae’s BBQ.