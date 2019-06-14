Evie Mae’s is the place to take Dad for Father’s day

Trends and Friends

by: Rache Ahdey

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas–If you’re looking to take dad out for the best barbeque in town, make sure you take him to Evie Mae’s BBQ on Saturday, June 15th.

Check out this video to see just what Evie Mae’s offers.

For more information visit: Evie Mae’s BBQ.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss