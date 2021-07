LUBBOCK, Texas – Exceptional Emergency Center would like to invite you & your family to our FAMILY FUN DAY on Saturday, July 24th from 12 PM – 4 PM! They will have free Mai Thai Kitchen for the first 100 attendants and free Kona Ice Sno-Cones from 12PM – 3 PM. Throughout the event, we will have face painting, live music by Lindsey Lane, and much more! It will be an exceptional time for you & your family. We hope to see you all there!