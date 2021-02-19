Excusive look into The Buddy Holly Hall and Rave On

LUBBOCK, Texas – The new Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is home to a lot of new things. One of those is United Supermarkets restaurant Rave On. From delicious food, unique drinks and an experience like no other, it is a great place for the whole family, date night or just to grab a bite to eat for lunch.

They have normal drinks like you can find anywhere else but they also have some signature ones as well. Along with a complete wine and beer list, they have you covered at the restaurant, just for happy hour or if you are coming to enjoy a show.

They have a lounge area and lots of rooms for whatever event you are having. From enjoying live music, a concert or just quality time with your loved ones, this is a one stop option for it all right in the heart of downtown Lubbock.

