LUBBOCK, Texas— F3 Plumbing is proud of their name and the meaning behind it. Owner Cody Ferris joined us today with tips to save us money and plumbing pains. Good winter tips are to open up cabinets under the sinks, let faucets drip throughout the day and to cover hose bibs with insulated boxes. Everyday plumbing tips are to drain your water heater twice a year and to know how to shut your water meter off in the alley in case of a flood. Find out more at www.f3plumbing.com, Instagram: f3_plumbing, Facebook: F3 Plumbing, or by calling 806-441-4110.