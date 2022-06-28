LUBBOCK, Texas—The Fair Theater presents the 6th Annual Fair Theater Summer Movies Days on Wednesdays in July. This year’s movies are ocean themed – mirroring the Unger Memorial Library’s “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program. Movies scheduled for the program include The Little Mermaid on July 6, Moana July 13, Free Willy July 20 and Finding Nemo July 27. Show times for each movie are 2:00 p.m. On July 20, the Fair Theater and Unger Memorial Library are teaming up to present 20,000 Leagues under the Sea at 7:00 p.m.