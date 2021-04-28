Feminine Defense now open in Wollforth, offering a way for women to feel comfortable and safe

LUBBOCK, Texas – Feminine Defense is a new business located at 602 Donald Preston Drive Suite 107 Wolfforth Texas 79382 that is an everyday carry store. You can come out to shop or get your license to carry! Feminine Defense offers the Texas License to Carry A Handgun course, instructed Gabriela. The class fee for a new license is $85 and is a 6 hour course as mandated by the state. Classes are offered on Saturdays and on selected weekdays as well.

What you will need for class: A handgun, 22 caliber or larger, semi-auto or revolver.-50 rounds of ammunition, FMJ/target ammo.-Texas Driver’s License or Texas Identification Card (out of state residents OK)Payment is required to reserve spots, this class is COED.



