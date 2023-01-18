LUBBOCK, Texas—A beloved theatrical classic will perform at the Buddy Holly Hall. The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe. Tickets: BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com, 806-792-8339.