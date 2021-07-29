Finding Health, Healing & Happiness in the New Normal event happening September 30th at the Overton

LUBBOCK, Texas – What is your “new normal?” Join the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health in Lubbock for an impactful message from Jennifer Ashton, M.D., chief medical correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America. Dr. Ashton will deliver her presentation, “Finding Health, Healing and Happiness in the New Normal.”

Jennifer Ashton, MD, OB/GYN is a physician, author, mother and friend. As the chief medical correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America, she is on the front line of every health crisis and medical breakthrough. In 2021, Dr. Jen joined the team on GMA3: What You Need to Know, a news, health and lifestyle program. Her latest book is titled The New Normal: A Roadmap to Resilience in the Pandemic Era. Having survived a personal family tragedy, she brings sound advice, hope and healing to others.

Dr. Ashton has a girlfriend’s approachable demeanor and Ivy League credentials that combine to make her the definitive voice for Womenâ€™s Health in the modern age.