First ever Saturday Shop the Square Blue and You Event in Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas – In the wake of a tragic shooting in Levelland, TX that claimed the life of one

Lubbock officer and injured 4 others, the City of Levelland is hosting an event in honor of those that put their lives on the line every day. The 1st Saturday Shop the Square Blue and You Event is scheduled for August 7th. The streets will be closed to allow an all-day celebration of a grateful community from 10:00am to 10:30pm. When you arrive to the event, parking is available anywhere outside of the barricades.

All donations collected at this event will go to the Levelland P.D. Blue and You fund, to support their continued efforts. A special thanks to our partners joining us to make this an incredible day of fun and reflection: The Downtown Business Association, The City of Levelland, Voices Coalition, The Wallace Theater, Keep Levelland Beautiful, KLVT Radio, Thunder on the Plains, Levelland ISD, and the Levelland Chamber of Commerce. Special thanks to our featured entertainment for Live Music on the Square, The LeveLLegends Rusty Hudelson, John Hartin, Leah Bynum, Brent Smith, and Stuart Moody. Also, thanks to Stuart Moody and Dolf Guardiola for providing the top-notch sound system. The event starts at 10:00am on Saturday, August 7, 2021. It concludes at the end of the movie. ENJOY the day of shopping, food, music, sidewalk sales, a candle vigil and more! Visit us online at www.downtownlevelland.com or call 894-9079 for more information.

The event schedule is as follows:

• 8:00am – 2:00pm – Community Wide Garage Sale

• 10:00am – varies – Downtown Sidewalk Sales

• 10:00am – 12:00pm:

o Thunder on the Plains Show and Shine

o Voices Coalition Backpack/School Supply give away to the first 500

• 10:00am – 4:00pm

o DJ Music from KLVT Radio

o Food Trucks – 4-J Choo Choo & BBQ, Schlotsky’s, Chilosos, and the

Sweet Life

o Mosaic Coffee & Sandwich Shop

o Blue and You Ice Cream Drink Stands (donating a portion of their

proceeds to the Blue and You)

• 6:30pm – 7:15pm – Levelland ISD Rally on the Square

• 7:30pm – 9:00pm – LeveLLegends Band: Rusty Hudelson, John Hartin,

Brent Smith, Leah Bynum and Stuart Moody (Designated Dance Area)

*Buckets will be circulated collecting donations for the Blue and You

**Pick up a Blue Candle Glowstick, to light during the moment of silence.

• 9:00pm – 9:15pm – City Manager Erik Rejino calls for moment of silent

reflection to honor Sgt. Bartlett and Sgt. Wilson and all Law Enforcement.

• 9:30pm – Movie on the Square “Abominable”

• Concessions will be available for purchase across the street at the Wallace

Theater, must show ID to purchase alcohol.

