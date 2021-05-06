First Friday Art Trail happening in-person, celebrating their 200th event

LUBBOCK, Texas – First Friday Art Trail is a free, self-guided public art happening that has taken Lubbock to the forefront of the Texas art scene. Held predominately in the Lubbock Cultural District, this event brings together collectors, artists and community friends for an evening of art, music and fun. Featuring a variety of art centers, museums, galleries and businesses, First Friday Art Trail offers an ever-changing array of art exhibits in all media. Whether an avid art collector or a lover of beautiful things, First Friday Art Trail offers something for everyone! It has been virtual for over a year due to the pandemic but on May 7th it is back in person celebrating their 200th one so make sure you head out anytime from 5 PM to 9 PM to help support all the local businesses and artists.