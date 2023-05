LUBBOCK, Texas—LHUCA joined us today to talk about First Friday Art Trail happening Friday, June 2. This event happens the first Friday of every month, come rain or shine. Joining LHUCA is Livingston Forge. Find out more about the Frist Friday Art Trail at ffat.org, more on LHUCA at lhuca.org, Livingston Forge at livingstonforge.com or on Instagram: @livingstonforge.