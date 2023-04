LUBBOCK, Texas—LHUCA joined us today to talk about First Friday Art Trail happening this Friday, April 7. This event happens the first Friday of every month, come rain or shine. They are also here to showcase two venues: Lubbock Art Depot and Rock Paper Shears. Find out more about the Frist Friday Art Trail at ffat.org, more on LHUCA at lhuca.org, Lubbock Art Depot on Facebook at Lubbock Art Depot, Rock Paper Shears on Facebook at Rock Paper Shears 806.