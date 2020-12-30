First of series of four for Lubbock musicians begins January 5th

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation (LCAF) is proud to partner with Cary C. Banks Music, LLC to offer “Publishing and Copyrighting Music” on January 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. This is the first in a series of four professional development opportunities which will be offered quarterly to Lubbock musicians beginning in 2021. Subsequent workshops will cover:

marketing, venue relationships and booking, and financial management of a music career.

Banks’ workshop will focus on the complex task of publishing and copyrighting music. Banks, a

member of the Maines Brothers Band, instructor at South Plains College and member of the

West Texas Walk of Fame, will share his expertise in this phase of music production with the

attendees as well as the LLC process.

As a recently designated Texas Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office, Lubbock

fosters a music industry conducive to the professional development of local and state-wide

musicians through workshops and other educational opportunities. This certification is earned

by communities who have a strong history of music and are striving to support their local music

industries which includes musicians, venues, music services and music media.



The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation’s Facebook Events are here.

Cary’s workshop is here.