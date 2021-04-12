Flatland Cavalry joins us about their performance Friday at Lubbock Lights

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University will host the 6th annual Lubbock Lights, an evening celebrating the musical heritage of the South Plains, at 8 p.m. April 16, 2021 over a digital stream.

Country-Americana band Flatland Cavalry will perform that evening. The event features discussions and performances and gives attendees an inside look at the creative processes and inspirations that go into this group’s work. As all band members hail from the South Plains, the majority of the members are Texas Tech alumni and they started the band in Lubbock, there is a special connection to the community.

As Flatland Cavalry’s music is often described as “Easy on the ears, heavy on the heart”, the hope is that the stream will offer an evening of entertainment while reminding viewers of their own memories and experiences on the Texas Tech campus and in the Lubbock community.

The event is sponsored by the Office of the President and is facilitated by the Presidential Lecture and Performance Series. The stream is available at no charge and no registration will be necessary. The concert will be streaming on YouTube (Texas Tech PLPS), Facebook (@ttupresidentialseries) and available on www.lubbocklights.ttu.edu.