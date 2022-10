LUBBOCK, Texas—Evolution of Gaia is Flatland Dance Theatre’s most ambitious project yet. A large-scale performance fusing original dance, live and recorded music, film, and media, the production tells the tale of Gaia, the personification of Earth. Evolution of Gaia will be presented on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the LHUCA Firehouse Theatre. Get more tickets at flatlandsdance.org.