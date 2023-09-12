LUBBOCK, Texas—A fresh flower bouquet, for any occasion. Maddie with Sonnet Weddings will be teaching a Floral Bouquet Making Class on September 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Hodges Community Center. Attendees will learn to create a hand-tied bouquet out of fresh flowers from the grocery store. You’ll learn great skills and can recreate the technique again and again. This is great practice for a wedding, hosting the holidays, giving a gift to a friend, or just for fun! The class cost is $30.00 and that covers the supplies including flowers. Plus, everyone will get to take their bouquet home with them. Purchase your ticket at: bit.ly/flower-class-LBK or by call Hodges Community Center (806) 767-3706. Follow Maddie & Sonnet Weddings on Instagram: @sonnetweddings, www.sonnetwedding.com.