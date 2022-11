LUBBOCK, Texas—The City of Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department are partnering together to streamline the permitting process for Mobile Food Vendors. Food Trucks are admitted on a first come basis. This will be on Tuesday, November 8 at the Civic Center in the northwest parking lot. Food Truck inspections will be from 10:00 a.m. to Noon and the pubic can come eat from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information go to, mylubbock.us/food-truck-alley.

