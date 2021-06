LUBBOCK, Texas – Bring your lawn chair and watch a free movie from 7 PM to 11 PM this Friday. It will be held at Caprock Shopping Center located at 2705 50th St, Lubbock, TX. There will be food trucks on site for food and beverage purchases. The movie starts at 8 PM and it will be the Avengers. This is a perfect way to get Father’s Day weekend started.