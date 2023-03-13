LUBBOCK, Texas—You can count on great food the last Sunday of every month starting Sunday, March 26. Food Trucks For A Cause is starting back up and they plan to be bigger and better by adding in local vendors and indoor seating. They will partner with a local nonprofit each month to donate a portion earned. You can find Food Trucks For A Cause the last Sunday of every month at Aldersgate Church at 104th and Indiana Avenue, 11:00 a.m. until sell out. Follow them on FaceBook: Food Trucks for a Cause