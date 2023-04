LUBBOCK, Texas—The 3rd annual Foster*A*Life Home Run Event is Saturday, April 15th at 511 Avenue K, the LHUCA and CASP area. This event is to bring awareness for foster homes in our area and to honor the abused and neglected children in the Lubbock area. This is a family event that includes bounce houses, food trucks and more. Register by scanning the QR code on the flyer or at eventbrite home run. For more information, fosterarun@att.net