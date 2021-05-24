Foster*A*Life fundraiser The Home Run and Hub City Beach Party are back

LUBBOCK, Texas – Foster*A*Life was established in June, 2004 to give the foster children of the South Plains a chance to experience life like everyone else. Through donations and fundraising, Foster*A*Life grants wishes throughout the year. After a year of canceling fundraisers, one of their biggest ones is back and better than ever. Get your tickets now for the Hub City Beach Party and The Home Run!

he Hub City Beach Party is a fun event to raise money for Foster*A*Life which is a nonprofit agency that grants dreams to foster children in the 18 counties surrounding and including Lubbock.

The mission of Foster*A*Life is to provide otherwise unavailable assistance, services, and opportunities to children who have been placed in foster care. The purpose is to enhance the lives of those children who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned. Foster*A*Life has fulfilled dreams for sports camps, mission trips, glasses, mascot uniforms, church trips, sibling group excursions and much more.

We have recently begun a tutoring program in order to help these children catch up with their classmates. These children have been called the “Forgotten Children,” but Foster*A*Life makes them feel important and lets them know someone cares!

Get ready for some more fun in the sun! It is time for the 16th Annual Hub City Beach Party! With more games planned, this year is not to be missed!

When: Saturday August 7th, 2021

Where: Depot Patio at 608 18th Street. (Just before I-27) Time: Gates open at 6:00, concert starts at 7:00

Who: The Landsharks (Jimmy Buffet Tribute band)



Cost: $20 or $25 at the door