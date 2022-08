LUBBOCK, Texas— Foster*A*Life has a mission to give foster children of the south plains a change to experience life like everyone else. They are hosting their 17th annual Hub City Beach Party Fundraiser to support their mission. This event will have live music, auctions, fun and more on Saturday, August 6 at the Depot Patio at 608 18th Street. Call or email for more information: 806-792-3181, fosteralife@att.net