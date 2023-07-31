LUBBOCK, Texas—Here’s your chance to attend a beach party in Lubbock! Foster*A*Life is hosting their 18th annual Hub City Beach Party Fundraiser to support their mission. This event will have live music, auctions, fun and more on Saturday, August 5 with the band beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Depot Patio at 608 18th Street. They have a Happy Hour on Friday, August 4 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. to get the party started. Foster*A*Life has a mission to give foster children of the south plains a change to experience life like everyone else. Call or email for more information: 806-792-3181, fosteralife@att.net.