LUBBOCK, Texas—If you have tubs of photos or photos on old devices, these free classes are for you. Captured Memories Photo Solutions, offers organizing services to help you accomplish your photo goals. This is a great time to start organizing so that you can give some special photo and home movie gifts for Christmas. Free classes are offered at www.saveyourphotos.org. Each week a new set of pre-recorded classes are released. There are two live sessions each week and over $3500 in prizes to help you save your photos. You can sign up for Save Your Photos month classes at www.saveyourphotos.org or call for more information, 806-778-5125.