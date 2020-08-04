Free cookies at Tiff’s Treats for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

LUBBOCK, Texas – To help you celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Tiff Treat’s has a great promo going on right now. Enter the code: CHOCOLATE at checkout online to receive 6 free chocolate chip cookies with your order of a dozen cookies. This is a great way to treat yourself or send a gift and treat others!

Tiff’s Treats delivers warm cookies baked-to-order, on demand straight to your door. You can also add some cold milk or ice cream to go with your warm chocolate chip cookies!

Their Lubbock store is located at 411 University Ave. #200 across from Jones AT&T stadium. Order online at www.cookiedelivery.com or download the Tiff’s Treats app for easy pickup or delivery.