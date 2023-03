LUBBOCK, Texas— LakeRidge Methodist Church has a free Easter escape room experience for the Lubbock community. The escape room is designed to fit all ages. Come help solve the mystery of the empty tomb and experience the Easter story in a hands on fun interactive way. The Easter escape room is open now until April 6. Visit LakeRidgegmc.org for the link to sign up for your day and time. The Easter escape room is located at LakeRidge Methodist at 4701 82nd Street.