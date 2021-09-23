Free “Getting the Gig” Music Professional Development Workshop happening October 15th

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation (LCAF) and the Lubbock Music

Friendly Advisory Committee is proud to present “Getting the Gig”, a networking and

educational workshop focused on providing local musicians with the information and resources

needed to secure performance venues, as well as meet managers and venue owners. The

workshop will be held Friday, October 15, 2021, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the LHUCA Firehouse

Theatre at 511 Ave. K.

Beginning at 1 p.m., a panel discussion moderated by Amusement Park Recording Studio owner

Scott Faris with local venues including the Cactus Theatre, LHUCA, Buddy Holly Center,

Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences and the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center will

share their insight on how to book a performance, playing on the stages of each facility, and how

each venue selects talent.

A networking time will occur at 2 p.m. with refreshments and live music.

At 3 p.m., Henry Glascock with WME, an agency with over 100 years of experience in the

entertainment industry, will share his decades of expertise in booking professionals. WME

showcases an unparalleled list of artists and content creators as they represent the top artists in

every major music category. The agency books over 30,000 dates globally from small festivals

and private events to major tours.

This workshop is a free event and offered to all individuals in the Lubbock music industry. For

more information on the event or to register, please contact stacy@lubbockculturalarts.org.

About Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation

The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation is the official liaison between the City of Lubbock and the

Lubbock arts community. Through its efforts in creating a thriving cultural community, LCAF serves as a

resource for artists and collaborates with partners to grow and promote Lubbock as a destination for the

arts. For more information contact Stacy Keith at stacy@lubbockculturalarts.org