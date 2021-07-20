Free Youth Summer Camps offered by Buckner Family Hope Center

LUBBOCK, Texas – This summer, the Buckner Family Hope Center of Lubbock is hosting in-person summer camps, and registration is now open for anyone in the community. Summer youth programming at the Family Hope Center is designed to educate youth on the importance of fitness, health and positivity.

The S.H.I.N.E girls summer camp is from July 26 to July 30, and is designed to shine, hope, ignite, nourish and engage girls in grades 6-9. At the camp, girls will spend time playing games and enjoying activities such as making affirmation journals. The camp is designed to bring middle school and high school aged girls together to form a bond of friendship they can count on and provide them with the tools they need for self-confidence as they head into the new school year.

Registration for summer classes at the Family Hope Center is now open. To register for the S.H.I.N.E girls camp, click here.