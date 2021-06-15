Freedom Festival to honor Juneteeth happening Thursday and Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Join East Lubbock Art House for our 1st Annual Freedom Festival!Freedom Festival is a 2-day cultural arts event to commemorate the 156 annual celebration of Juneteenth through various forms of visual, musical, and performative arts, as well as community activism and programming to promote Black liberation. This event is hosted by East Lubbock Art House to support BIPOC artists and creatives as well as our programming. Within the event will be visual art displays, musical performances, theatrical performances, engaging panel discussions, comedians, interactive art, vendors, children’s activities, and free food to the public. The event will be taking place June 17th and 18th at East Lubbock Art House (405 MLK Jr. Blvd) from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. (1st day) and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (2nd day). The mission of Freedom Festival is to provide accessibility of culturally aware artistic expression and question what does it mean to be in support of Black life , Black liberation, and Black pursuit of creative happiness.We as always, greatly appreciate your support whether it be through monetary or in-kind donations, as well as your generous support and encouragement. This support means the world to us and will support the growth and vitality of East Lubbock Art House. This event will also be the 1 year anniversary of East Lubbock Art House!Link to Donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/freedomfestivalelahWe are currently accepting work to be exhibited at Freedom Festival by local BIPOC business vendors, artists, performers, and food trucks.

