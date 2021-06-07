Frenship Foundation for Leadership Announces Inaugural Benefit Concert featuring Big & Rich

LUBBOCK, Texas – Big and Rich are headed to the Hub City to headline the Frenship Foundation for Leadership’s inaugural benefit concert on September 19 at the United Supermarkets Arena. Presented by West Texas Land Guys, the country music duo joined by Cowboy Troy will bring an unforgettable night of up-beat entertainment and fun for music lovers.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and the night will kick off with special guest Grant Gilbert, a Texas country artist with roots in Lubbock and Texas Tech.

The benefit concert is open to the public, and guests can claim their tickets starting today. General admission tickets are available for $25, $30, and $40 at www.SelectASeatLubbock.com.

Reserved tables on the floor are available by calling Mickey Rogers at (806) 789-4009. Floor tables are limited and are expected to sell out fast. A reserved table seats eight to 10 guests and includes a catered meal, full bar during the concert, and a chance to win auction items.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Frenship Foundation for Leadership and their mission to further educational success by providing Character Scholarships to exemplary students and teacher grants to enhance classroom learning. Serving and giving since 2003, the Frenship Foundation has proudly awarded more than $1,000,000 to Frenship teachers and students.

To learn more about the Frenship Foundation for Leadership and how to support Frenship teachers and students visit www.FrenshipFoundation.org.