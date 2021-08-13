Frenship teacher releases two children’s books, Penny and the Projects

LUBBOCK, Texas – Penny is working on a school project for her third-grade class. She is researching ten interesting careers. Who knew homework could be so much fun? Penny always knew she was destined to be a performer, but now she has many more options to chose from. She would make a great baker (who doesn’t love cupcakes?), teaching sounds fun and challenging, being an engineer or astronaut would be exciting too! Maybe she will be a real estates agent like her aunt or a fashion blogger!

Penny and the Project: A Fun Look at Careers is a children’s fiction book with a twist. It can also be read as a non-fiction book that teaches about future options for kids. Read it all at once, or take your time exploring the different job options. Who doesn’t love a book that will make you think, laugh, imagine, and smile? Recommended for ages 7-10, but can benefit readers of all ages.