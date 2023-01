LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s the beginning of the year and this means most of us are wanting something new or different; so we set resolutions. According to Dr. Kerry Thuett, owner of Fueled Fitness, has a better idea. She should know; look at her before and after photos. For more reach out to Dr. Kerry Thuett to schedule a full Health Assessment Consultation or a free 15-minute phone call at kerry@fullyfueledfitness.com (510) 909-5461 or fullyfueledfitness.com.