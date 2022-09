LUBBOCK, Texas— P.E.T.S Clinic of Lubbock is a non-profit 501C3 organization and they need our help. They are having a Bark-A Que fundraiser on Thursday, September 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., At The Garden, 1801 Buddy Holly Ave. You can enjoy a silent auction, games, food, music and more. Bring your dogs in their costumes. Plus, you can learn more about the mission of P.E.T.S Clinic of Lubbock. Get more information: facebook.com/petsoflubbock.