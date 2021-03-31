Fyzical talks about Brain Injury Awareness Month

LUBBOCK, Texas – FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers, located in Lubbock, TX, is a medical and scientific-based physical therapy and fitness organization with a broad range of expertise. Spelled different because we are different! Founded in collaboration with a medical doctor, physiologists, licensed therapists and service business experts, we provide prescribed physical therapy and medically-based physical fitness. Yet we are much more than your typical physical therapy clinic. Our goal at FYZICAL is to help you discover how to achieve the pinnacle of healthy living, expand your boundaries, feel younger and revitalize your health.