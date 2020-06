LUBBOCK, Texas – It is not to late to get your tickets to see Garth Brooks this weekend rain or shine!

Garth Brooks is performing live on June 27 at 9:20 PM – to be seen by audiences at drive-in theaters all over the nation. The updated list on Wednesday morning includes the Stars and Stripes drive-in of Lubbock, 5101 Clovis Highway.

Tickets are $100 per car or truck “rain or shine.”

Order online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks